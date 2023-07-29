Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.24. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 5,270 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lavoro ( NASDAQ:LVRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $2,550,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

