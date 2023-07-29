Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) vs. Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Financial Survey

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Moncler shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 7.12% 23.46% 7.56% Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Levi Strauss & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Levi Strauss & Co. pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Levi Strauss & Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Levi Strauss & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. and Moncler, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 5 4 0 2.44 Moncler 0 0 2 0 3.00

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Moncler has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.27%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Moncler.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Moncler’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $6.17 billion 0.96 $569.10 million $1.10 13.64 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 170.25

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Levi Strauss & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Moncler on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands. The company also licenses Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets, bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. In addition, it sells its products through third-party retailers, such as department stores, specialty retailers, third-party e-commerce sites, and franchisees who operate brand-dedicated stores; and directly to consumers through various formats, including company-operated mainline and outlet stores, company-operated e-commerce sites, and select shop-in-shops located in department stores, and other third-party retail locations. Further, the company operates approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

