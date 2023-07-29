Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Stephens

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.90.

LAD opened at $306.61 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.13.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

