Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $375.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s previous close.

LAD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.90.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LAD opened at $306.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

