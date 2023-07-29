LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.35% of Ultra Clean worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,544,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after buying an additional 279,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 195,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 162,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $433.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 1.20%.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

