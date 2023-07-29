Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $4.04 Average PT from Analysts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 384,735 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 120,985 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $97.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $90.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.