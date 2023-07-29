Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $186.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.23. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $107.18 and a 12-month high of $208.31.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,865,000 after acquiring an additional 97,541 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

