Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $186.42 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $107.18 and a 52-week high of $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.23.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,425,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

