Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $273.00 at Guggenheim

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPFree Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $252.00 to $273.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several other research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $141.30 and a 52 week high of $264.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 20.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 135,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

