Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $407.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s previous close.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

