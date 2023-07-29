Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $355.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on META. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.07. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 285.9% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $2,472,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

