Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after buying an additional 1,588,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after buying an additional 702,556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 573,957 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

