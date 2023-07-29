Mizuho Increases LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $60.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $66.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 17.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 157,231 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 14.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 881,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,876 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in LivaNova by 12.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 162,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

