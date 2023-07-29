Mizuho Lowers New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $49.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NJR stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.