Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 268.75 ($3.45).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MONY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 305 ($3.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,107.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.30. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.70 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283 ($3.63).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

