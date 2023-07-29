Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $565.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $475.00 to $565.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

MPWR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.15.

MPWR opened at $545.55 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.60.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,966 shares of company stock valued at $48,933,432 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 733,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $150,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

