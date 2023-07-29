Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $467.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 243.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.