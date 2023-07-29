Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $72.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance
Shares of COOP stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $60.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.56.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after buying an additional 606,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,856,000 after buying an additional 46,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mr. Cooper Group
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.