Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $72.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $60.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after buying an additional 606,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,856,000 after buying an additional 46,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

