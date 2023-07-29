MTM Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.7% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

