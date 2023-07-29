National Bank Financial Comments on Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins set a C$39.00 target price on Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, July 20th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 0.9 %

GWO opened at C$39.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 42.86 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The stock has a market cap of C$37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$27.99 and a 12 month high of C$40.48.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.36 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$2,391,204.58. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 78.20%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

