National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EYE. Loop Capital increased their price target on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of EYE opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.42 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.