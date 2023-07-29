Needham & Company LLC Increases TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $92.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.53.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,608.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in TransUnion by 0.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 58.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

