Needham & Company LLC Raises Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $55.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Tenable Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $94,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $94,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,279.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,038 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $86,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 595,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

