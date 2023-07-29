NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

NRDS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

NRDS opened at $11.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $860.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,122.00 and a beta of 1.39.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $169.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NerdWallet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,234.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 395.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

