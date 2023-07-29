New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 8,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Exelixis by 595.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exelixis by 67.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,417,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

