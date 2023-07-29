New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys New Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Insulet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 1,480.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 29.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.64.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD opened at $280.53 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $208.54 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.06. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.