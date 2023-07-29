New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $203.34 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.51 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day moving average is $181.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

