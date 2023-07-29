New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

