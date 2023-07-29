New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWD. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Woodward Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Woodward stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

