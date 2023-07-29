New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Range Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Range Resources news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RRC opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.