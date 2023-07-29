New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 500 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $306.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

