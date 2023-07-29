New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $209.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $197.30 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

