New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $213,049,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.04.

First Solar Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $208.40 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.16 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,561,727. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

