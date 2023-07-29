New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,642,000 after buying an additional 463,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,725,000 after buying an additional 170,829 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

FANG opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

