New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 902.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 312,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 119,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,858,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

ETR stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

