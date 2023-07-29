New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) PT Raised to $71.00 at UBS Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
NYSE EDU opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
