New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) PT Raised to $71.00 at UBS Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

NYSE EDU opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

