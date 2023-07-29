New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 320,070 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,070 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.39% of ChampionX worth $21,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in ChampionX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.57.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,584. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

