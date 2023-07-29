Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Mizuho

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NXT. BNP Paribas upgraded Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

NXT stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 1.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

