NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $467.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 243.49, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

