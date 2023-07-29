NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $467.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 243.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.