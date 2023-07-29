NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $467.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 243.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

