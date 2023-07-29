Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $304.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $427.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.23 and a 200-day moving average of $337.70. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $428.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after purchasing an additional 425,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

