Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.05%.

In other news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,200 shares of company stock worth $249,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,684,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,954,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,358 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

