OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Down 0.1 %

OneMain stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 153.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $38,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.