Oppenheimer Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $630.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $552.52.

COST opened at $563.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.82 and its 200 day moving average is $506.45. The stock has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 3,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

