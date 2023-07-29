Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.