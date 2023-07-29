Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 83.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 134.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,925,000 after acquiring an additional 137,709 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 29.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1,171.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.2 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $302.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $323.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.