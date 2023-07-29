Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 16,768 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,768 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.