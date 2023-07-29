Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $254.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $254.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.20.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $248.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.36, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. American National Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

