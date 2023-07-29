PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $90.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $319,712,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.